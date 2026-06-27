Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,676 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.66% of Addus HomeCare worth $81,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 966 shares of company stock valued at $90,168. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here