Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 122,873 shares of company stock worth $19,909,914 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3%

MRVL stock opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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