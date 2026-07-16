Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Increased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.00.

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Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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