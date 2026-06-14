Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,807 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Trading Down 6.8%

ADBE stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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