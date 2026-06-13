Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,330 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of Adobe worth $401,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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