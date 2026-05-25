Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,913 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $244.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $421.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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