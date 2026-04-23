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Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Loring Wolcott & Coolidge trimmed its Adobe stake by 14.2% in Q4, selling 72,670 shares and leaving it with 439,232 shares worth about $153.7 million (≈0.11% of Adobe; 1.4% of the firm's portfolio).
  • Adobe's board approved a $25 billion stock repurchase program (up to 24.9% of shares) and the company posted Q1 revenue and EPS beats while setting FY26 guidance of 23.30–23.50 EPS.
  • Analyst views are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with an average price target of $339.88, while individual firms have recently raised, lowered, or reiterated differing ratings and targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adobe.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,232 shares of the software company's stock after selling 72,670 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $153,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after buying an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board approved a massive $25 billion share repurchase authorization (through Apr 2030) — a large vote of confidence that can reduce share count and support per‑share metrics. Adobe Announces New $25 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
  • Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled an agentic AI suite (CX Enterprise, GenStudio, Firefly enhancements, Experience Manager integrations) and multiple industry partnerships aimed at selling AI into marketing and CX budgets — a potential new enterprise revenue stream. Adobe CX Enterprise Pushes AI Agents Deeper Into Customer Experience Budgets
  • Positive Sentiment: High‑profile industry support and positive analyst commentary (including public praise from NVIDIA’s CEO) have amplified sentiment that Adobe’s AI initiatives could translate into material commercial momentum. Adobe Unleashed: Why Nvidia's CEO Says This AI Giant Is the Future of Marketing
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a revenue and EPS beat, and management set FY26 guidance consistent with durable cash flow — details that support the buyback thesis. Adobe Q1 Results & Guidance
  • Neutral Sentiment: Adobe plans outcome‑based pricing for parts of its AI suite — could boost monetization if clients see measurable ROI, but execution and scale are still uncertain. Adobe Plans Outcome-Based Pricing for New AI Product Suite
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some sell‑side analysts remain cautious (Hold/neutral ratings) citing valuation and competitive risk — buyback/product news improve sentiment but don’t eliminate uncertainty. Analyst: AI Ambition and Buybacks Offset by Competitive Pressures
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is intensifying — new agentic design tools (e.g., Anthropic’s Claude Design) and strong incumbents (Figma) could compress Adobe’s creative workflow franchise and slow adoption or pricing power. As Competition Heats Up, Can Figma Recover?
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Daniel Durn disclosed a modest sale (~1,336 shares) this week — not large relative to total holdings but noted by some investors as a signal to monitor. SEC Form 4 — Daniel Durn

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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