Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Lessened by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,669 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Adobe were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $277.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.90 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s new partnership with LinkedIn to launch AI-focused marketing coursework could reinforce its position in AI-powered creative and marketing tools, while also helping drive broader product usage. Article Title

Adobe’s new partnership with LinkedIn to launch AI-focused marketing coursework could reinforce its position in AI-powered creative and marketing tools, while also helping drive broader product usage. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Adobe is undervalued after its earnings beat and raised outlook, with commentary suggesting the stock may be trading at an attractive earnings multiple for long-term investors. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Adobe is undervalued after its earnings beat and raised outlook, with commentary suggesting the stock may be trading at an attractive earnings multiple for long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and market commentators see Adobe as oversold following its post-earnings drop, pointing to record revenue, stronger guidance, and a discounted valuation as reasons bulls may be stepping in. Article Title

Multiple analysts and market commentators see Adobe as oversold following its post-earnings drop, pointing to record revenue, stronger guidance, and a discounted valuation as reasons bulls may be stepping in. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage from analysts and financial media is mixed, with some emphasizing AI momentum and others highlighting decelerating growth, uncertain ARR durability, and execution risk during Adobe’s strategic transition. Article Title

Recent coverage from analysts and financial media is mixed, with some emphasizing AI momentum and others highlighting decelerating growth, uncertain ARR durability, and execution risk during Adobe’s strategic transition. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains elevated after Adobe CFO Anil Chakravarthy’s departure to join a chipmaker, adding to worries about leadership stability after the stock’s sharp decline. Article Title

Investor concern remains elevated after Adobe CFO Anil Chakravarthy’s departure to join a chipmaker, adding to worries about leadership stability after the stock’s sharp decline. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says Adobe is still being treated as a “selloff” name because investors are focused on the challenge of converting AI usage into meaningful revenue growth. Article Title

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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