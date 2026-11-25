Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,323 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $52,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,437,821,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $2,647,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 217.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Adobe from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $282.52.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $232.08 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $362.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The software company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 65.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Adobe has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 74,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $18,741,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,224 shares in the company, valued at $72,757,189.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Investors following ADBE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: StreamWork brought review-and-approval plugins for Adobe creative apps into the Adobe Marketplace, adding an integration that could make Creative Cloud workflows more useful to team customers. Adobe (ADBE) Faces A Valuation Test, Is It A Bargain?

StreamWork brought review-and-approval plugins for Adobe creative apps into the Adobe Marketplace, adding an integration that could make Creative Cloud workflows more useful to team customers. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market close on Dec. 9. Its shares fell after six of its last 10 December reports, highlighting the potential for volatility around results. Adobe's Next Report Is Dec. 9. Here's How the Stock Reacted to Each of the Last 10.

Adobe is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market close on Dec. 9. Its shares fell after six of its last 10 December reports, highlighting the potential for volatility around results. Negative Sentiment: Despite recent earnings strength, Adobe’s shares have fallen sharply this year. One outlook anticipates near-term weakness before a possible recovery, while the upcoming report and valuation remain key tests for the stock. Adobe (ADBE) Forecast Favors Short Term Weakness Before Rally

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. develops software and services for creating, managing and delivering digital content. Its products serve creative professionals, businesses, marketers and individual users around the world. Adobe's Digital Media offerings include Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign, along with Acrobat tools for creating, editing and signing PDF documents. The company also provides generative AI capabilities through Adobe Firefly and related features in its creative products.

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