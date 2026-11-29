Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,001 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 193,508 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,482,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,104,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,505,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $190,712,000 after buying an additional 377,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $179.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $889.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.79 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. National Bank Financial set a $190.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. NYSE: WMS manufactures water-management products for infrastructure, construction, agriculture and other markets. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company is known for thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related drainage solutions. Its products support stormwater collection, conveyance, detention and infiltration, as well as wastewater and onsite septic systems. Offerings include drainage pipe, stormwater chambers and other components used in residential, commercial and public infrastructure projects.

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