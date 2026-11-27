State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,982 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,822,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.47% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $325,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $889.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. NYSE: WMS manufactures water-management products for infrastructure, construction, agriculture and residential markets. Its offerings include thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related products used to manage stormwater, drainage and wastewater. The company also provides stormwater storage, treatment and infiltration systems, as well as products for onsite wastewater and septic systems through its Infiltrator Water Technologies business. Its portfolio includes solutions for projects ranging from roadways and commercial developments to residential wastewater applications.

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