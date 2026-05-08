Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 119.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,063 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $39,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,507,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,173,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after acquiring an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,502,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $351.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Key Advanced Energy Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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