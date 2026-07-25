Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,107 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $210,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $303.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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