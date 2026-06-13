Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stake Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 299.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $123,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $354.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $397.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $344.50 and its 200-day moving average is $293.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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