Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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