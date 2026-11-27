MidFirst Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.1% of MidFirst Bank's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MidFirst Bank's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $7,022,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,651,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,422,444,000 after buying an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $705.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Latest Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Is The Client Unit Still Carrying AMD Stock?

AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Negative Sentiment: AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. AI Chip Stocks Fall Amid Market Concerns

AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Reports that investor David Tepper sold his AMD stake add to cautious sentiment, while Cerebras’ expanding AI-inference business highlights competition for AI-chip customers. These are sentiment and competitive risks, rather than evidence of a change in AMD’s results. Tepper Sells AMD Stake Cerebras Expands AI Inference Reach

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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