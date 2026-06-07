Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's 10th Largest Position

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.2% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here