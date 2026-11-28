B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3,241.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Downshift Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $422.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at $44,158,364.24. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,038,501.90. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report