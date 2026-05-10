Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Position Lowered by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 26,051 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 5.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $455.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $456.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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