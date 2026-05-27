Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $506.96. The stock has a market cap of $821.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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