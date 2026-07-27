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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bradley Foster & Sargent increased its AMD holdings by 49.5% in the first quarter, bringing its position to 16,451 shares valued at approximately $3.35 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 71.34% of AMD.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with AMD carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $522.43; recent targets range from $340 to $665. AMD also reported quarterly revenue growth of 37.8% and earnings that exceeded expectations.
  • AMD’s AI outlook received support from its partnership with Cerebras and expanded AI infrastructure demand, although executives—including CEO Lisa Su—have sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans. The stock opened at $521.95, near its $584.73 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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