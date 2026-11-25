FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 229,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.0% in the third quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $550.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $658.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $650.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

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