Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waycross Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $495.76 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $503.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.45. The company has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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