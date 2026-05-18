Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 338.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $515 from $415 and kept an “Outperform” rating, citing strong server demand driven by agentic AI. Mizuho lifts PT on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: AMD’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue of $10.25 billion and data-center sales reaching a record $5.8 billion, reinforcing the company’s AI growth story. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on Q1 Earnings Surge and AI Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several recent analyst upgrades and higher targets reflecting confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center momentum. Is AMD Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Massive Rally?
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD filed a large shelf registration tied to employee stock plans, which could create future dilution concerns, but the move also appears connected to compensation and talent retention. Does AMD’s AI Data Center Momentum Offset Dilution Risks From Its New Share Shelf?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles warn that AMD’s sharp rally has pushed valuation higher, so investors are watching closely for execution on its AI roadmap and 2026 product launches. Is AMD Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Massive Rally?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing AMD with newer AI chip entrants like Cerebras underscores increasing competition in AI accelerators, though AMD remains the much larger and more established player. Nvidia vs. Cerebras: Better AI Stock to Buy Now
- Negative Sentiment: One recent report noted heavy insider selling over the past six months, including CEO Lisa Su’s pre-arranged sale, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was disclosed under a 10b5-1 plan. Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD CEO Sells Stock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMD
About Advanced Micro Devices
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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