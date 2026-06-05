Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $523.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.57. The company has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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