Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $481.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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