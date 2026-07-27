Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $660.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here