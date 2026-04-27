Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $347.62 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $352.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.44.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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