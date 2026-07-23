Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 442,463 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $354,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ Reports

AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also remains in focus ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and upcoming AI event, keeping expectations elevated for more customer wins and product updates.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $552.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $900.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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