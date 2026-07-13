Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $71,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $557.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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