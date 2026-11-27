Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 79,188 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 138,328 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $52,582,000 after buying an additional 82,934 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 220,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,967,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,066,000 after purchasing an additional 576,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $658.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Analysts Maintain Strong Buy Rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Is The Client Unit Still Carrying AMD Stock?

AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that investor David Tepper sold his AMD stake add to cautious sentiment, while Cerebras’ expanding AI-inference business highlights competition for AI-chip customers. These are sentiment and competitive risks, rather than evidence of a change in AMD’s results. Tepper Sells AMD Stake Cerebras Expands AI Inference Reach

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $650.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Further Reading

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