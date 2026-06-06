Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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