Elefante Mark B reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.4% of Elefante Mark B's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elefante Mark B's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $87,311,650,000 after buying an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,793,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Investors following AMD have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Article: AMD stock faces a 337 million-share resale risk

The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Article: AMD, Micron, Nvidia Lead AI Stocks Lower

Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern: commentary notes AMD trades at a premium to some chip peers, while reports that billionaire investors sold shares may add to caution. Article: 2 Billionaire Funds Dumped AMD Last Quarter

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $406.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $658.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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