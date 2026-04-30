Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Barron's: What Big Tech Earnings Mean for AI Chips

Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Susquehanna Raises AMD Price Target

Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. AMD Announces Advancing AI 2026

Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Papermaster Form 4

Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Zacks: AMD Earnings Preview

Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Blockonomi: OpenAI Shortfall

OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking after a rapid run — Northland’s cut to Market Perform and institutional trimming have amplified selling pressure following AMD’s big rally, creating short‑term volatility. Barchart: Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $337.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $352.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $549.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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