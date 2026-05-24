Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 61,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $481.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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