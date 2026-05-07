Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 18.4%

AMD stock opened at $420.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.88 and a 12 month high of $430.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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