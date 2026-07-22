Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Saturna Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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