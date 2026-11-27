State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.0% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $336,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 1,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Essential Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.0% during the third quarter. Essential Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Investors following AMD have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AMD expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure markets. AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027

AMD expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Analysts Maintain Strong Buy Rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. AI Chip Stocks Fall Amid Market Concerns

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,038,501.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $406.03 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $658.52. The company has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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