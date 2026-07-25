Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $660.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3%

AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $512.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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