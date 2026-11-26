Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Union Gaming Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $5,060,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,929,680.09. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Article: Prediction: AMD Stock Could Rally 58%

Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Neutral Sentiment: The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Article: AMD stock faces a 337 million-share resale risk

The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Article: AMD, Micron, Nvidia Lead AI Stocks Lower

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8%

AMD opened at $406.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $658.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

See Also

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