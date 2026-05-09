Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Reduced by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $455.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $456.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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