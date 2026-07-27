Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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