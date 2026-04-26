Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Trimmed by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 346,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $74,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $352.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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