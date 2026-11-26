Cunning Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 7.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $421,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,450,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,038,501.90. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $406.03 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Investors following AMD have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. Article: AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027

AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Article: AMD, Micron, Nvidia Lead AI Stocks Lower

Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have announced securities investigations following AMD’s recent decline. These are investor notices, not findings of wrongdoing, but may add uncertainty to sentiment. Article: AMD investors securities investigation notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. William Blair raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $649.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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