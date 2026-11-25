EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 58,065 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $132,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 229,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cornermen Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CLSA reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $658.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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