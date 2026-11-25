Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 20,844 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,793,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Melius Research set a $650.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

Further Reading

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