Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Stance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,606,266,000 after buying an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,793,388,000 after buying an additional 545,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after buying an additional 2,365,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Investors following AMD have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AMD expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure markets. AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027

AMD expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure markets. Negative Sentiment: AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. AI Chip Stocks Fall Amid Market Concerns

AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Reports that investor David Tepper sold his AMD stake add to cautious sentiment, while Cerebras’ expanding AI-inference business highlights competition for AI-chip customers. These are sentiment and competitive risks, rather than evidence of a change in AMD’s results. Tepper Sells AMD Stake Cerebras Expands AI Inference Reach

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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