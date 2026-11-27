Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Waterloo Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 247,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $151,565,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,178,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,038,501.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $705.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $406.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

These are some of the AMD headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Analysts Maintain Strong Buy Rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Is The Client Unit Still Carrying AMD Stock?

AMD’s Client unit grew faster than the rest of the company in fiscal 2025, with revenue up 50.8% to $10.6 billion. That adds a growth source beyond data-center chips, though investors may continue to focus most on AI-related sales. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered 337 million shares or stock units for resale; up to 320 million are tied to warrants held by OpenAI and Meta that vest as GPUs are deployed. The prospect of additional shares entering the market has raised dilution and selling-pressure concerns. AMD Filing Registers Shares for Resale

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report