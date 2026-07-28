Advent International L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Advent International L.P. lessened its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,657,142 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 0.0% of Advent International L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advent International L.P.'s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 162.3% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 124,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $10,231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 783,200 shares of the company's stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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