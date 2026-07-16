Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24. The firm has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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